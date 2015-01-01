|
Dasinger TM, Gibson DJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35166640
OBJECTIVE: Because of COVID-19, higher education changed as institutions went remote and students' mental health was challenged. Rural universities were disproportionately affected because of limited Internet access. The purpose of this study was to investigate the psychological need satisfaction/frustration and mental health among rural college students during this pandemic. PARTICIPANTS: Six hundred ninety-eight students (M(age) = 22.15 ± 2.55) at a rural South-eastern university were recruited.
College students; mental health; COVID-19; rural