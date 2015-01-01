Abstract

The epidemiological and clinical characteristics, treatments, and outcomes of patients with traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) following traffic collisions have not been adequately investigated in Japan. We analyzed the All-Japan Utstein Registry data of 918 pediatric patients aged <20 years with OHCAs following traffic collisions who were resuscitated by bystanders or emergency medical service personnel and were subsequently transported to hospitals between 2013 and 2019. Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to assess factors potentially associated with 1-month survival after OHCA. The 1-month survival rate was 3.3% (30/918), and the rate of neurologically favorable outcomes was 0.7% (60/918). The proportion of 1-month survival of all OHCAs after traffic collision origin did not significantly increase (from 1.9% (3/162) in 2013 to 4.5% (5/111) in 2019), and the adjusted odds ratio (OR) for a 1-year increment was 1.13 (95% confidence interval (CI) 0.93 to 1.37). In a multivariate analysis, ventricular fibrillation arrests and pulseless electrical activity (PEA) were significant predictors of 1-month outcome after OHCAs due to traffic collision. From a large OHCA registry in Japan, we demonstrated that 1-month survival after OHCAs due to traffic collision origin was approximately 3%, and some children even gained full recovery of neurological function.

Language: en