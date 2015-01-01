|
Citation
|
Roh M, Cho S, Nolasco Braaten CA, Kim J, Kim J, Gentle-Genitty C. Violence Vict. 2022; 37(1): 3-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35165158
|
Abstract
|
The current study tests the applicability of Agnew's (2005) general theory of crime and delinquency to a sample of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) youths and explains the hypothesized direct and indirect/mediated effects of family attachment and peer delinquency on delinquent behaviors. Data for this study were obtained from a 2014 cross-sectional survey of 512 adolescents from the five members of the CARICOM. This study utilizes mediation analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; delinquent behavior; general theory of crime and delinquency; peer delinquency