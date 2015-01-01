Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An acute patellofemoral dislocation is the most common acute knee injury in children. Recent studies suggest up to 40% of immature patients may develop recurrent instability. MPFL reconstruction has become a mainstay for the treatment of patellofemoral instability. Aim of the recent study is to show our experiences of MPFL reconstruction in patellar instability in immature patients using a gracilis autograft in respect to return to sport, growth plate disorders and short-term results.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A total of 101 patients (50 females, 51 males) were included in this retrospective study. Mean age at time of operation was 14.8 ± 1.6 years. Primary outcome measures included patient satisfaction, Kujala score, recurrent instability, return to normal activity, return to sports, clinical leg axis and complications. Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical analysis and alpha was set at p < 0.05 to declare significance.



RESULTS: At a mean follow-up of 32.0 ± 12.1 months 90/101 patients could be followed-up. 84% of all patients were satisfied or very satisfied with the result at latest follow-up. 86.6% of all patients were able to return to sports, 2.3% had a relevant deviation of the clinical leg axis, but symmetrical. In sum complication rate was 2.9%. Redislocation rate was 0.9% (1/101). Kujala Score improved significantly from 47.1 preoperatively to 85.3 postoperatively (p < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: Anatomic MPFL reconstruction using gracilis tendon allograft tissue is a safe procedure in children and adolescents with low risk of recurrent instability.

