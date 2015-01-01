Abstract

Increasing traumatic brain injury (TBI) among older adults constitutes a substantial socioeconomic burden, in step with the growing aging global population. Here, we aimed to investigate the profile of geriatric TBI in the CENTER-TBI China registry, a prospective observational study conducted in 56 centers of 22 provinces across China. Patients admitted to the hospital with a clinical diagnosis of TBI were enrolled in the study. Data on demographic characteristics, injury, clinical features, treatments, and survival at discharge were collected and assessed. The primary endpoint was survival state at discharge. We analyzed a total of 2415 patients aged ≥65 years, accounting for 18.34% of the overall population. The median age was 72 years (interquartile range [IQR]: 68-78), and 1588 (65.76%) were men. Incidental falls (n=1044, 43.23%) were the leading cause of TBI, followed by road traffic injuries (n=1034, 42.82%). Roads and homes were the main sites of injury. The median Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 13 (IQR: 9-15); 1397 (57.85%) patients had mild TBI (GCS 13-15), while 530 (21.95%) and 488 (20.21%) presented with moderate (GCS 9-12) and severe TBI (sTBI; GCS 3-8), respectively. A total of 546 (22.61%) patients underwent intracranial surgery. The overall in-hospital mortality rate was 8.24% (n=199), and most survivors were transferred home. This study revealed that the demographic patterns and injury mechanisms are changing among elderly patients with TBI in China. More attention should be given to the high incidence of geriatric TBI to improve prevention and management strategies.

