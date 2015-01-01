Abstract

While research that investigates the importance of school-level promotive factors (e.g., teacher support) for sexual and gender minority youth (SGMY) well-being has proliferated, less research has focused on state-level climate and policy implications for gender minority youth-specific experiences. This study investigated the impact of two youth-specific SGM state-level laws (i.e., "anti-LGBT laws" and conversion therapy bans) on social transition experiences (i.e., name/pronoun use and using desired bathroom/locker rooms) of GMY (n = 4000) aged 13-17. Through a series of multivariable regression models, it was determined that the absence of laws that restricted rights for sexual and gender minority people was associated with greater use of the correct name and correct pronouns for transgender youth. These differences were further explained by binary gender identity (transgender binary or nonbinary) status, region, and age in multivariable models.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of enacting more uniform protections for SGMY, especially to protect transgender youth that live in the southern region of the U.S.

Language: en