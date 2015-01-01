Abstract

Adolescence is a period of emotional and developmental vulnerability in which mental illness can be first detected. This is also a time in which adolescents are introduced to social media and may experience the direct and indirect criticism that accompanies it. School nurses are providers that may be the first to detect signs and symptoms of adolescent mental illness inside and outside of the classroom. In order to decrease the risk of social media's harmful effects, school nurses should consider providing adequate education to school and community members on the signs and symptoms of adolescent mental illness and self-harm. Providing timely health guidance to teenagers by assisting in dealing with negative emotions in positive ways may also decrease the risk of this harmful effect. As technology expands, social media is becoming more easily accessible for younger individuals, creating a heightened need for the role of a school nurse. The purpose of this article is to review current knowledge regarding social media and mental health and provide practical suggestions for school nurses to ameliorate the negative impact of social media on student well-being.

Language: en