Citation
Spencer MR, Garnett MF. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2022; 71(7): 282.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
DOI
PMID
35176009
Abstract
During 2018-2020, death rates attributed to excessive cold or hypothermia were generally higher in more rural areas. Among females, the death rate increased from 0.11 per 100,000 for those residing in large central metro areas, to 0.40 for those in noncore (rural) areas. Among males, the death rates were lowest for those residing in large central metro areas (0.29) and large fringe metro areas (0.24), and highest in noncore (rural) areas (0.93). Males had higher death rates than females for each corresponding urbanization level.
