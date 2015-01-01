Abstract

BACKGROUND: Post-concussion return-to-learn (RTL) guidelines include implementation of school accommodations. Yet, little is known about physician recommendations for school accommodations and their impact, particularly among youth experiencing persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS).



OBJECTIVE: We examined the association between physician recommended school accommodations and student outcomes among youth experiencing PPCS.



METHODS: Data from a randomized comparative effectiveness trial was used. Physician recommended school accommodations (≤90 days post-injury) were collected via chart abstraction. Grade point average was extracted from school records. Reports of problems at school, concussion symptoms, health-related quality of life (HRQOL), anxiety symptoms, and depressive symptoms were collected by survey (at baseline, three months, and 12 months post study entry).



RESULTS: Of 200 participants (Mage = 14.7, 62% female), 86% were recommended school accommodations. Number of recommended school accommodations was positively associated with number of school problems at three months (aRR 1.18, 95% CI:1.12-1.24) and 12 months (aRR 1.11, 95% CI:1.05-1.18). No significant associations were found between recommended school accommodations and GPA, HRQOL, anxiety symptoms, or depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: Physicians recommend more school accommodations for students experiencing more school problems post-concussion. Appropriate implementation of RTL recommendations made by physicians by fostering partnerships among physicians, students, and schools may be needed to achieve student-centered RTL.

