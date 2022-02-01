Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) poses a particular health risk for the elderly. The recently developed Elderly Traumatic Brain Injury Score (eTBI Score) combines the prognostic information of the risk factors characteristic of the geriatric population. We aimed to determine its validity and reliability on an independent sample.



METHODS: We present a retrospective analysis of 506 consecutive patients after TBI aged ≥65 years. The previously described nomogram and the eTBI Score were used. The primary outcome measure was mortality or vegetative state at 30 days after hospital admission.



RESULTS: Mortality or vegetative state rate was 21.3%. The nomogram and eTBI Score showed similar predictive performance with accuracy of 83.8% (95%CI 80.2%-87%) and 84.4% (95%CI 80.8%-87.6%), respectively. Based on the Youden index and C4.5 algorithm we divided patients according to the 3-tier pattern into low, high and medium risk groups. The outcome prediction in the first two groups was correct in 93.1% (survival in the low risk group) and 94.4% (mortality in the high risk group). Patients included in the medium risk group usually required surgical treatment (85.3%), and characterized for increased mortality or vegetative state (55%). Among patients with eTBI≥5 (n=221), there was no difference in outcome between those treated conservatively and surgically.



CONCLUSIONS: This is the first study confirming the validity of the eTBI Score and its close association with outcome of geriatric population after TBI. The novel 3-tier risk stratification scheme was applicable to both conservatively and surgically treated patients.

