Abstract

Major depressive disorder is a major public health concern. Many cases of depression have their onset during adolescence or even earlier. Critically, adolescent- (or earlier) onset depression tends to follow a recurrent course and is associated with more negative outcomes relative to adult-onset depression, including impairment in a range of important psychosocial domains that can persist into adulthood. Daly examined the prevalence of adolescent depression using the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) in the United States. A total of 167,783 adolescents aged 12-17 years were assessed annually using national surveys from 2009 to 2019. Rates of adolescent depression increased from 8.1% in 2009 to 15.8% in 2019, a relatively larger increase than reported in a previous examination in the NSDUH from 2005 to 2014. These findings are consistent with other recent cohort studies in the United States and the world in highlighting a potential adolescent mental health crisis. Adolescents have reported increasing stress, anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidality during the 2000s...

