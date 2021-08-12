Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACE) and substance use behaviors among lesbians to provide a scientific basis for high-risk population identification and formulation of targeted intervention measures.



METHODS: Lesbians who participated in routine AIDS voluntary counseling, testing services, activities, and peer recommendations were recruited from July to December 2018, with the help of LesPark in Beijing. Convenient sampling method was used. Demographic characteristics, ACE, and substance use behaviors of subjects were investigated using an online platform powered by www.wjx.cn. Subsequently, the associations between ACE and adulthood substance use behaviors were evaluated using the logistic regression model. The SPSS 22.0 was used for statistical analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 294 lesbians were recruited in the study, 81.3% (239/294) of them were lesbians, and 18.7% (55/294) were bisexuals. Besides, 55.8% (164/294) of subjects reported they had had ACE, with proportions of lesbians experiencing abuse, neglect, and family dysfunction as 33.3% (98/294), 24.5% (72/294), and 32.7% (96/294), respectively. 55.1% (162/294) of the lesbians reported they had smoked in the past 30 days, 11.2% (33/294) reported having drug-use behavior in the past three months, and 22.8% (67/294) claimed drinking alcohol weekly. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that lesbians with ACE were at high risks to smoke (OR=1.87, 95%CI: 1.13-3.08), drink (OR=2.13, 95%CI: 1.18-3.84), and use drugs (OR=3.33, 95%CI: 1.29-8.61) in adulthood. Moreover, lesbians with childhood family dysfunction were at higher risk of smoking cigarettes (OR=2.60, 95%CI: 1.46-4.62) and drinking alcohol (OR=2.65, 95%CI: 1.44-4.87). At the same time, those with abuse experience were at higher risk of drug use (OR=3.17, 95%CI: 1.26-7.96).



CONCLUSIONS: Substance use behaviors, including cigarette smoking, drinking alcohol, and drugs use, were common among lesbians. Positive associations were found between ACE and adulthood substance use behaviors.

