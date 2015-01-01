|
Citation
|
Imamura Y, Honda S, Takaesu Y, Karita K, Kikuchi T, Watanabe K, Ozawa H. Acta Med. Nagasaki. 2020; 64(2): 53-59.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Universitas Medica Nagasakiensis)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to identify associations between daily lifestyle characteristics and latent depressive symptoms in young children by analyzing self-reported questionnaire data. In 2011, in Nagasaki Japan, a cross-sectional survey of 1961 children aged between 10 and 12 years was conducted. Children answered questionnaires that collected demographic information, along with daily lifestyle characteristics, and were administered the Birleson Depression Self-Rating Scale for Children (DSRSC-J). The mean age of the participants was 10.98 years (±0.83 standard deviation [SD]) with a mean DSRSC-J raw score of 11.61 (±6.34 SD). In total, 24.7% of participants reported depressive symptoms. A multiple logistic regression analysis revealed that depressive symptoms were associated with female gender (odds ratio [OR]:1.86; 95% CI: 1.48-2.33), experiencing growth (OR: 1.25; 1.07-1.44), a bedtime later than 11 pm (OR: 1.25; 1.01 1.66), skipping breakfast (OR: 1.55; 1.15-2.10), and not having a set dinner time (OR: 1.65; 1.32-2.07). Conversely, absence of depressive symptoms was associated with involvement in school-related
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
prevention; Childhood depression; Depressive symptoms; Lifestyle; School students