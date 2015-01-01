|
Richards TN, Holland K, Kafonek K, Navarro J. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 402-416.
Title IX prohibits sex-based harassment (SBH) in all federally funded educational activities, yet little is known about SBH in K-12 schools. We used the Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) data (N = 96,440) to examine rates and school-, district-, and state-level predictors of SBH in K-12 schools.
gender; K-12 schools; Sex-based harassment; Title IX