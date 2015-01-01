|
Abstract
|
The aim of the current study was to examine the associations between different types of executive functions (EFs) and bullying involvement in adolescent boys and girls. A self-report questionnaire was administered to 385 adolescents (mean age = 12.6 years) from nine junior high schools in France. Participants were divided into four bullying groups: pure victims, bully-victims, pure bullies, and noninvolved. Their parents completed the Behavior Rating Inventory of Executive Function.
adolescence; bullying roles; executive functions; School bullying; victimization