Abstract

The current study investigated the indirect effects of anger on the four forms and functions of relational aggression (i.e., proactive indirect, proactive direct, reactive indirect, reactive direct) through anger rumination in a sample of 1020 Greek adolescents (504 boys). Malesused more proactive direct and indirect relational aggression, whereas girls used more anger rumination. Structural equation modeling revealed that anger rumination mediated the link between anger and all forms and functions of relational aggression.



RESULTS highlight the importance of studying the impact of cognitive and emotional manifestations on youths' relational behavior. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed.

