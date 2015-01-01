SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lynch CG, Chappell AT. J. School Violence 2021; 20(4): 627-636.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15388220.2022.2026227

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The implementation of school-based law enforcement officers, commonly referred to as school resource officers (SROs), became an increasingly popular response to school crime in the United States, particularly in the aftermath of high-profile school shootings in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Following the expansion of SRO programs came the growing concern that SROs hypercriminalize trivial student misbehavior, contribute to a culture of youth punishment and control, and are instrumental in facilitating a link between schools and the juvenile justice system. Therefore, it is necessary to better understand what schools and police departments can do to foster a positive school climate without violating the rights of students. Drawing from qualitative data obtained through semi-structured interviews from a sample (n = 20) of school resource officers in a southeastern city, the current work examines how one SRO program is addressing these challenges. Policy recommendations for the use of school resource officers are addressed.

Keywords: Social transition; Juvenile justice


Language: en

Keywords

school policing; School resource officers; school-to-prison pipeline

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print