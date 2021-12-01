Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite international commitments and increases in education and economic opportunities for girls and young women, child marriage persists and, in some contexts, reductions have stagnated. In order to accelerate and sustain progress, a better understanding of the social norms that continue to support the practice is required.



METHODS: This qualitative study used 20 in-depth interviews with adolescent girls and another 10 with boys, a total of 16 focus group discussions with girls, boys, and parents of adolescent girls, and 8 key informant interviews with community leaders, to identify and understand the expectations that support the practice of child marriage, in communities in northern Bangladesh.



RESULTS: Expectations that girls will restrict their mobility, limit their engagement with male peers, and take extremely limited decision-making roles in their marriage reinforce the practice of child marriage. Girls, and their families, that are considered at risk of or are perceived to have violated these norms face immense pressure for early marriage to mitigate damage to both their own and their families' reputations.



DISCUSSION: Social norms that are primarily engineered to control girls' sexuality continue to underpin the practice of child marriage in Bangladesh. Efforts to reduce child marriage such as through increased education or economic opportunities must also address these norms if substantial reductions are to be achieved and sustained in the long-term.

Language: en