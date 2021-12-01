Abstract

The Kendeda Fund and Nirantar have worked closely together over several years, as donor and advocate, respectively. Kendeda, a grant-making foundation based in Atlanta, Georgia, has supported child marriage research and advocacy over the past 8 years (including grants to fund the publication of this Supplement). Kendeda brought to the child marriage field a long-standing interest in narratives about specific problems and solutions, how these stories are understood within and across specific communities, and how these evolve over multiple generations. Yet, some of Kendeda's potential partners were initially resistant to working on child, early, and forced marriages and unions (CEFMU) because of how the problem had historically been framed and the kinds of groups that had worked to address it.



Nirantar was one of those skeptical partners. The New Delhi-based resource center for gender and education had initially been reticent to engage in work on child marriage for many of the same reasons, that is, until the organization's curiosity was piqued by its own initial research on the subject. In fact, Nirantar found that the young women conducting the fieldwork were themselves grappling with these issues in their personal and professional lives...

