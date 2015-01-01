Abstract

BACKGROUND: Receiving treatment for behavioral health disorders remains problematic due to profound provider shortages. Telebehavioral health services are effective for providing quality care, but research literature on these services in schools is limited.



METHODS: Data were collected during Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters on all students receiving telebehavioral health services from 15 school-based telehealth programs across the U.S.



RESULTS: From Fall 2019 to Spring 2020, 62 schools providing services during both periods increased the number of students served from 396 to 745, increased the average number of encounters per student from 2.4 to 4.1, increased the percentage of encounters delivered by clinical social workers, mental health counselors, and clinical psychologists (all p < .001), and increased the use of individual counseling, family counseling, and group counseling (all p < .001). Schools that initiated the service in Spring 2020 (n = 25) averaged 6.5 encounters for the 301 students receiving services, delivered mostly by clinical social workers or professional counselors, using individual counseling.



CONCLUSION: Overall, data indicate programs significantly increased both behavioral services provided to their ongoing schools and increased the number of schools served. Undoubtedly telebehavioral health care delivery provided a swift and necessary response to the challenges posed by the growing pandemic threat.

Language: en