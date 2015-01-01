Abstract

CONTEXT: Volleyball is a popular sport with a risk of injury to the entire body. Insight into non-time-loss (NTL) and time-loss (TL) injuries is needed to inform seasonal injury trends that may lead to appropriate prevention and management strategies. This study provides a descriptive analysis of volleyball injuries among secondary school athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study.



METHODS: Data were collected from 72 secondary schools, representing 135 team seasons of data from the National Athletic Treatment, Injury, and Outcomes Network Surveillance Program (2014-2015 to 2018-2019 academic years). Injury counts, injury rates (IR) per 1000 athlete exposures (AEs), and incidence rate ratios (IRR) were reported with 95% confidence intervals (CIs).



RESULTS: In total, 529 injuries over 193,858 AEs for girls' volleyball were captured, producing an IR of 2.73/1000AEs (95% CI = 2.50-2.96). The overall IR was highest during the preseason compared with regular season (IRR = 1.31, 95% CI = 1.09-1.59). Overall IRs were higher in competition (IR: 3.56, 95% CI = 3.07-4.05) compared with practice (IR: 2.38, 95% CI = 2.12-2.64; IRR = 1.49, 95% CI = 1.25-1.79). Common body locations injured were ankle (n = 141, 26.7%; NTL: n = 56, 21.7%; TL: n = 85, 31.7%), knee (n = 61, 11.5%; NTL: n = 33, 12.8%, TL: n = 28, 10.5%), hand/wrist (n = 59, 11.2%; NTL: n = 32, 12.4%, TL: n = 27, 10.1%), and head/face (n = 62, 11.7%; NTL: n = 14, 5.4%; TL: n = 47, 17.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: Volleyball IRs were highest in preseason and during competition. Most injuries affected the lower-extremity which is notable considering the high upper-extremity load in volleyball. Consideration of strategies to reduce injuries prior to the start of the formal sports season may be needed to help reduce the incidence of preseason injuries.

