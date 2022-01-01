|
Saito Y, Watahiki Y, Leung C, Zhou H, Itoh M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 85: 69-82.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
In conditionally automated driving, drivers are relieved of steering (hands-off), accelerating, and braking actions as well as of continuous monitoring of driving situations and the system operation status (eyes off). This enables continuously engagement in non-driving-related activities. Managing the allocation of a driver's attention to the surrounding environment and automation status presents a major challenge in human-machine system design. In this study, we propose a verbal message with a reminder (monitoring request) to divert the driver's attention from non-driving-related activities to peripheral monitoring under conditionally automated driving. When the system encounters events related to weather, traffic, and road geometry, it provides a verbal message pertaining to the road surroundings (e.g., "It is foggy outside") to the driver. After three seconds, the system provides a reminder message (i.e., "Did you confirm it?") to the driver. We explore two questions: (1) how does the message with the reminder affect the driver's attention allocation, and (2) how does the message with the reminder affect the driver behavior in response to a request to intervene (RTI). With a driving simulator, we designed a repeated measures mixed design with a between-participant factor of "Driving condition" and within-participant factors of "Event type" and "Measurement time". Three driving conditions were established as follows: no messages, messages without reminders, and messages with reminders. Twenty-seven drivers participated as participants in the driving simulator experiment.
Language: en
Attention allocation; Automated driving; Driver behavior; Human out of the loop; Verbal communication