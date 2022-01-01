|
Citation
Arellana J, Fernández S, Figueroa M, Cantillo V. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 85: 259-275.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Considering the high crash rates involving pedestrians on urban roads, it is highly relevant to understanding pedestrian crossing behavior. This paper is the first to combine stated preference (SP) and revealed preference (RP) data to evaluate the impact that individual attributes, trip characteristics, built environment, strategies to prevent unauthorized crossing, and traffic flows have on pedestrians crossing decisions in an urban context. SP and RP surveys were designed and collected in Barranquilla (Colombia) near pedestrian bridges or signalized intersections where direct crossings and a high concentration of pedestrian fatalities related to traffic accidents exist. A logit model was estimated using the data enrichment paradigm.
Language: en
Keywords
Choice models; Pedestrian crossing behavior; RP-SP data; Vulnerable road users