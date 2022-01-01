SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zou L, Yai T. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 85: 24-37.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.trf.2022.01.002

unavailable

Mixed traffic of multiple road users may increase when machines and future mobilities are gradually introduced in human society to satisfy the travel and service needs of people. For providing a safe and comfortable walking environment for pedestrians in the mixed streets with various mobilities, this study proposes the envelope theorem based on the contributions and limitations of the previous explorations in human-machine coexistence. The envelope is divided into physical and mental envelopes. The main focus of this study is the mental envelope (ME) which is a psychological boundary used to distinguish the range of comfort and unpleasantness in people's minds. ME as the expansion of previous interpersonal distance can explain the pedestrian perceptions from different perspectives. This paper discusses the definition, expressions, and applications of ME, and then explores its determinants and relationships by conducting structural equation modeling (SEM) based on the questionnaire survey. The findings may assist to create better road allocation in the future.


Human–machine interaction; Mental envelope; Mixed street; Pedestrian

