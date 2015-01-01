Abstract

Since many jobs imply driving, a relevant part of all road traffic crashes (RTC) is related to work. Statistics considering all crashes suggest that they are significantly associated with consumption of substances, but the root causes are not yet clear. The objective of the present paper was to systematically review the scientific literature concerning substances consumption and work-related RTC. We queried the PubMed and Scopus electronic databases according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Articles were included if they reported all necessary data and survived a quality assessment. We selected a final sample of 30 articles from an initial pool of 7113. As hypothesized, taking any of the considered substances was found to increase the risk of work-related RTC. Descriptive statistics on work-related RTC showed a higher average positivity rate for medicines (14.8%) than for alcohol (3.02%) and drugs (0.84%). Interestingly, the impact of some medications found an unconvincing explanation in the mere occurrence of side effects, and it suggests that psychosocial and/or medical conditions could be better predictors of RTC. We therefore propose an intervention and prevention model that also considers biopsychosocial factors, for which further studies are needed in future research.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; drug impaired driving

