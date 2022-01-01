|
Shono Y, Baldwin SA, Peterson KP, Neighbors C, Lindgren KP. Exp. Clin. Psychopharmacol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
35201828
Indirect measures have been used to assess the strength of automatically activated, alcohol-related associations and their relation to hazardous drinking. However, little is known about the longitudinal contributions of between-person and within-person components of implicit alcohol associations (IAAs) to college students' hazardous drinking over time. This study examined how within- and between-person variability in three measures of IAA (drinking identity, alcohol approach, and alcohol excite) are related to hazardous drinking while controlling for their explicit, self-report counterparts. First- and second-year U.S. college students (N = 506; 57% female) completed web-based assessments once every 3 months up to eight assessments, which included IAA measures (Implicit Association Tests), explicit counterparts of the IAAs, and self-reported hazardous drinking (alcohol consumption, problems, and risk of alcohol use disorder). Bayesian generalized multilevel models were used to examine between- and within-person associations among IAA, their explicit counterparts, and hazardous drinking.
