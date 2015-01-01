Abstract

In this study, the researchers investigated the factors influencing regional disparities in the practice of healthy living for the elderly in Busan and Gyeongnam. A cross-sectional study was utilized to integrate raw data from the Korea Community Health Survey (KCHS) in 2015, 2017, and 2019. The KCHS included respondents from the Busan Metropolitan and Gyeongnam regions. Based on the socioecological model, healthy living practices were selected as the dependent variable, and other factors, such as personal, interpersonal, and community factors, were selected as independent variables. Bivariate chi-square test, independent t-test, and logistic regression analyses were performed using SPSS/WIN version 26.0. According to the results, community factors were significant predictors of healthy living practices in Busan, while interpersonal factors were the predictors in the Gyeongnam region. Moreover, personal factors impacted healthy living practices but differed significantly between regions. In particular, the living environment and unmet healthcare needs were significant predictors for Busan and Gyeongnam regions, respectively, indicating the need to improve the environment and physical access to healthcare resources in the urban community. Through the results of our study, we highlight the need to implement policies and strategies tailored to personal and environmental factors to improve healthy living practices in older adults.

