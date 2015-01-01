|
Citation
|
Clemens V, Fegert JM, Allroggen M. Child Abuse Negl. 2022; 127: e105545.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35217322
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In the development of narcissism, besides genetic factors, hostile educational conditions, including adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), are discussed as causal factors. ACE may play a causal role in the development of antagonistic behavior due to negative interpersonal experiences. However, studies assessing the role of ACEs in the etiology of narcissism are still inconsistent, particularly regarding grandiose narcissism. This may be due to the complexity of grandiose narcissism, which can be distinguished into agentic (admiration) and antagonistic (rivalry) facets. Understanding the role of early traumatic events in the etiology of grandiose narcissism may be important for psychotherapeutic treatment in both, patients with trauma history and narcissistic patients.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child maltreatment; Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); Grandiose narcissism; Narcissistic Admiration and Rivalry Concept (NARC)