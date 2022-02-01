Abstract

BACKGROUND: Considerable work exists in the literature to describe the negative impacts of early-life stress exposures on health in adulthood. This study investigated whether the accumulation of adverse childhood events is associated with later-life cognitive function and incident dementia.



METHODS: Participants were 1562 community-dwelling older adults, who were enrolled in the ESPRIT cohort in France. Adverse childhood events were measured using a modified version of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. Cognition was measured using tests of global cognition, visual memory, verbal fluency, psychomotor speed and executive function. Fourteen-year incident dementia was diagnosed using DSM-IV criteria.



RESULTS: In comparison to participants with two or less adverse childhood events, increased risk of poor psychomotor speed at baseline was observed in individuals with multiple adverse childhood events (3-4 events OR: 1.39, 95% CI: 1.00-1.93); ≥5 events (OR: 1.52, 95% CI: 1.07-2.17), particularly in women but not in men. Worse verbal fluency was also observed in individuals who experienced between three and four adverse childhood events (OR: 1.34, 95% CI: 1.00-1.78). Amongst the individual factors investigated, early-life abuse/maltreatment (OR: 1.47, 95% CI: 1.02-2.14) and poverty/financial difficulties (OR: 1.53, 95% CI: 1.12-2.08) was associated with worse psychomotor speed. No associations were observed with incident dementia. LIMITATIONS: Participants most at risk (those with baseline dementia) were excluded.



CONCLUSION: Multiple adverse childhood events are associated with worse psychomotor speed, and verbal fluency in later-life, however further research is needed to determine the mechanisms underlying this association and whether it results from unmeasured confounding, including social disadvantage.

