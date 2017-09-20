|
Citation
|
Straub AM. Nat. Hazards 2021; 105(2): 1603-1621.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
On September 20, 2017, Maria, the eleventh-most intense Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, made landfall at 6:15 am local time, the second category 5 hurricane to strike the island in as many weeks. What followed was one of the most challenging recovery situations since Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005. Using 402 newspaper articles from The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, I performed a deductive and inductive analysis of print news media frames to demonstrate the complex ways in which the discourse and actions of key social agents and institutions shape disaster risk for the archipelago before, during, and after Maria.
Language: en