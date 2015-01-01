|
Sirisena DC, Sim SHS, Lim I, Rajaratnam V. Biomedicine (Taipei) 2021; 11(4): 1-12.
(Copyright © 2021, EDP Sciences)
35223414
Cycling is popular internationally as a mode of transport and sport. Cyclists often report sensory and motor changes in the hands during rides. In the past, assessment of these symptoms was based on clinical history, physical examination and neurophysiology. The aim of this narrative review was to evaluate existing publications and determine if there are areas for further improvement in the clinical setting.
Ultrasound; Cycling; Screening; Compressive neuropathy; Median nerve; Ulnar nerve