Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine the utility of a multimodal assessment battery of self-reported dizziness, clinician obtained postural stability, and symptom severity ratings within 14 days of concussion to predict symptom resolution time among children and adolescents.



DESIGN: Prospective cohort.



METHODS: Patients ages 6-18 years completed evaluation ≤14 days post-concussion, including self-reported symptom severity using the Post-Concussion Symptom Inventory (PCSI) and postural stability assessments. We grouped patients as dizzy or not dizzy based on the difference in current and pre-injury PSCI dizziness ratings: difference between current and pre-injury dizziness ≥3 = dizzy; difference <3 = not dizzy. We evaluated postural stability using modified Balance Error Scoring System (mBESS) and tandem gait (TG). Our primary outcome was time from concussion to symptom resolution. Using a univariable Cox proportional hazard model, we examined the association between dizziness and symptom resolution time. We then used a multivariable Cox proportional hazard model to adjust for potential confounding variables.



RESULTS: We examined 89 patients and grouped each as dizzy (n = 34; age = 14.7 ± 2.7 years; 7.1 ± 3.4 days post-injury; symptom resolution time = 40.8 ± 5.7 days) or not dizzy (n = 55; age = 14.4 ± 2.3 years; 7.2 ± 3.1 days post-injury; symptom resolution time = 23.3 ± 3.2 days). Upon univariable examination, dizziness was independently associated with increased symptom resolution time (Hazard Ratio [HR] = 0.49; 95%CI: 0.28, 0.83; p = 0.009). After adjusting for potential confounders (total symptom severity, mBESS tandem stance errors, TG time, loss of consciousness), only symptom severity change was associated with symptom resolution time (HR = 0.98; 95%CI: 0.96, 0.997; p = 0.025).



CONCLUSIONS: Total symptom severity assessed within 14 days of concussion, but not dizziness or postural stability, was significantly associated with symptom resolution time among children and adolescents following concussion.

