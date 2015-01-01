|
Citation
|
Turner MJ, Miller A, Youngs H, Barber N, Brick NE, Chadha NJ, Chandler C, Coyle M, Didymus FF, Evans AL, Jones K, McCann B, Meijen C, Rossato CJL. J. Sports Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35220909
|
Abstract
|
In the research concerning rational emotive behaviour therapy (REBT) in sport and exercise, irrational beliefs are proposed as a risk factor for health. Concurrent to this, researchers have also indicated that autonomous and controlled motivation, as proposed in organismic integration theory could, together with irrational beliefs, determine individual health. However, research is yet to align irrational beliefs and motivation, and explore how this alignment relates to mental health. The present two study paper identifies individual subgroups, drawn from data concerning irrational beliefs, motivation, and health (psychological distress, and physical health), in a sample of exercisers (study 1) and student athletes (study 2). We examined the latent profile structure of irrational beliefs and motivation, and how these latent profiles relate to psychological distress (studies 1 and 2), and physical health (study 2).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
physical activity; Irrational beliefs; person-centred; self-determination; student-athlete