Abstract

Fall-related causes in patients with COPD might be associated to functional balance impairments and greater disease severity. We aimed to evaluate the reasons for falls in patients with COPD who had presented any fall during the previous year. This is a cross-sectional study. All COPD's GOLD classifications (mild, moderate, severe, and very severe) patients were recruited. In order to participate, patients ought to be clinically stable and without any exacerbation within 30 days prior to study entry. History of falls was self-reported by patients through an interview. Pre and post bronchodilator (salbutamol 400 μg) spirometry was performed. All patients accomplished postural balance tests such as the Berg Balance Scale, Falls Efficacy Scale-International, Time up and Go, Functional Reach test, Tinetti test and Chalder Scale; furthermore, lower limbs muscle strength (muscle dynamometry) and the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) were assessed. Ninety-six patients with COPD were evaluated and divided into two groups stratified according to any positive history of falls in the previous year. Patients with COPD who had any fall in the previous year presented older age (p=0.01), higher BMI (p=0.04) and worse pulmonary function than those who did not fall. The risk of falls was increased in patients with lower muscle strength in the lower limbs (OR 2.9, CI 95%;1.6 to 3.9), age greater than 65 years (OR 2.7, CI 95%;1.3 to 3.4), BMI greater than 28.8 kg/m2 (OR 3.2, CI 95%;1.1 to 5.6), very severe airway obstruction (OR 3.9, CI 95%;2.2 to 3.9) and fatigue (OR 3.2, CI 95%;1.5 to 5.3). Impaired body balance, reduced lower limb strength, disease severity, presence of fatigue and elevated BMI are important factors for falls in patients with COPD.

