Citation
Hales GK, Saribaz ZE, Debowska A, Rowe R. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35226575
Abstract
Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are the focus of much research. Consistently ACEs have been found to impact childhood development and psychosocial functioning. Efforts to understand this relationship are marred by methodological difficulties and inadequacies such as an overreliance on officially documented cases of abuse and cross-sectional study design. Officially documented cases of abuse only scratch the surface of the true prevalence of abuse and might be prone to biases. Cross-sectional study design is a sub-optimal methodology when used to investigate underlying mechanisms in a longitudinal relationship. To better understand what drives the purported relationship between ACEs and psychosocial functioning, this review will focus on studies that utilise prospective self-report designs to explore mediating and moderating variables.
Language: en