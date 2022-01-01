|
Ide R, Ota M, Hada Y, Watanabe S, Takahashi T, Tamura M, Nemoto K, Arai T. Gait Posture 2022; 93: 252-258.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35227962
BACKGROUND: Patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) exhibit balance deficits. Although only a few studies have evaluated the relationship between the brain images and balance indices. In this study, we measured balance indices, including the index of postural stability (IPS) and assessed the relationship between the brain images and their clinical motor and cognitive functional features.
Language: en
Balance; Alzheimer’s disease; Brain aging; Cognitive dysfunction; Walking speed