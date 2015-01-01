Abstract

Traffic accidents cause considerable economic losses and injuries. Although the adverse effects of a change in ambient temperatures on human health have been widely documented, its effects on road traffic safety are still debated. This systematic review and meta-analysis was performed to synthesize available data on the association between ambient temperature and the risks of road traffic accidents (RTAs) and traffic accident injuries (TAIs). We searched 7 different databases to locate studies. The subgroup analyses were stratified by temperature type, temperature exposure, region, mean temperature, mortality, study period, statistical model, and source of injury data. This study was registered with PROSPERO under the number CRD42021264660. This is the first meta-analysis to investigate the association between ambient temperature and road traffic safety. A total of 34 high-temperature effect estimates were reported, and two additional studies reported the relationship between low temperatures and TAI risk. The meta-analysis results found a significant association between the high temperature and RTAs, and the pooled RR was 1.025 (95%CI 1.014, 1.035). The risk of TAI was also significantly associated with temperature increases. Subgroup analyses found that using daily mean temperatures, the RR value of road traffic accidents was 1.024 (95%CI 0.939, 1.116), and the RR value of road traffic injuries was 1.052 (95%CI 1.024, 1.080). Hourly temperatures significantly increased the risk of RTA, while the risk of TAI was not significantly increased by hourly temperature. The sensitivity analysis indicated that the results were stable, and no obvious publication bias was detected. The results of this systematic review and meta-analysis suggest that increases in ambient temperature are associated with an increased risk of RTAs and TAIs. These findings add to the evidence of the impact of ambient temperature on road traffic safety.

