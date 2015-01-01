SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wechsler K, Bock O, Schubert T, Koch I. Appl. Ergon. 2022; 102: e103722.

Abstract

The psychological refractory period (PRP) effect denotes the finding that shortening the temporal interval between two tasks leads to increased reaction time in the second task. Earlier work in driving simulators confirmed the emergence of a PRP effect even if the second task (T2) was ecologically relevant, such as in a car-braking task. Here we evaluate the PRP effect if the first task (T1) is ecologically relevant as well. In a driving simulator, participants had to warn pedestrians against crossing the street (T1), and had to brake when the lead car braked (T2). As the temporal interval between tasks decreased, reaction time in T2 increased, confirming once more the emergence of a PRP effect. The PRP effect in our study was larger than in previous studies where T1 was artificial rather than ecologically relevant. This suggests that an ecologically relevant T1 is processed more elaborately, resulting in stronger interference with T2.


Dual-task interference; Ecological validity; Simulated car driving

