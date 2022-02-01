Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Research regarding the epidemiology of paediatric trauma is limited. Using our unique classification, we describe paediatric trauma cases in a 10-year single-centre study to improve paediatric care.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data regarding all paediatric trauma cases were extracted using a computerised medical record system that detected fracture diagnosis and epiphyseal injury. Registry search identified cases from January 2008 to December 2017. Age, sex, type of fracture, and details of injury mechanism were analysed, and we categorised the 'falls/turnover' mechanism using a new trauma energy classification based on speed and height.



RESULTS: A total of 1379 cases (953 boys and 426 girls) were included. The highest number of injuries (553 cases, 40%) was seen in school children (aged 6 to 10 years). Forearm fracture occurred most frequently, followed by humeral fracture. The most frequent injury mechanism in falls/turnover (969 cases, 70%) was sports in 272 cases (28%), playground equipment in 179 cases (18%), furniture in 102 cases (11%), and bicycling in 87 cases (9%). We classified 956 cases of falls/turnover using our trauma energy classification scheme. Most cases (29%) were classified into the L2 category (low height and high speed), followed by the L1 category (low height and low speed) (p < 0.01). Subcategory analysis using the classification revealed that younger children were more likely to be injured by falling from high places because of their physique, whereas older children were more likely to be injured by a turnover from lower places and at higher speed.



CONCLUSION: We describe the epidemiology of fractures in detail and present a new classification system, which may aid in understanding the injury mechanism independent of children's height. The fact that paediatric fractures occur at relatively low energy levels and are trended by age, activity, and sex, could be of potential universal use for their prevention and parent education.

Language: en