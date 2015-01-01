SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wang L, Gao S, Tan W, Zhang J. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10803548.2022.2049101

PMID

35236244

Abstract

Pilot's operation behavior in flight is associated with their mental state variables such as workload, situation awareness, stress, etc. The objective of this study was to investigate the dynamic process of mental workload for pilots who perform a risky flight task in simulated scenarios. Two empirical experiments were conducted to address this issue. In Experiment one, 19 trainee pilots divided as high- and low-risk groups performed a target-search task in a low-altitude visual flight. The results showed a statistically significant interaction between groups and segments on heart-rate variability (HRV). The same pattern of physiological results was replicated among participants in Experiment two, in which 19 airline pilots completed an approach with low visibility. These findings highlighted the relationship between mental workload variation and risk-taking behavior, which could be considered in improving pilot selection and training to improve flight safety.


Language: en

Keywords

risk perception; flight safety; heart-rate variability (HRV); mental workload; risk-taking behavior

