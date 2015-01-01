Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore sport-related concussion (SRC) awareness, behaviours, and attitudes of medical team staff working in elite football [soccer] in the United Kingdom. Including usage and awareness of the FA concussion guidelines, concussion education rates of players and coaching staff, and collection of baseline concussion assessments.



METHODS: Cross-sectional questionnaire study distributed online by organisations including or representing medical staff working in elite football in the United Kingdom.



RESULTS: 120 responses were gathered. High awareness rates of the FA guidelines were found (97%) with variable rates of player and coaching staff concussion education. Baseline concussion assessments were collected by 78%. Of those, 99% collected SCAT5 with low rates of other neuro-psychometric testing (17%). Confidence of pitch-side SRC recognition was high (93% feeling very confident or confident). Introduction of a 'concussion' substitute was seen as strongly positive for player welfare (85% strongly agreeing or agreeing).



CONCLUSIONS: Awareness of FA concussion guidelines, and collection of SCAT5 baseline testing was high. Player and coaching staff concussion education rates were low, as was the use of neuro-psychometric testing beyond the use of the SCAT5. There was strong support the introduction of a 'concussion' substitute being a positive thing for player welfare.

Language: en