Citation
Rosenbloom C, Broman D, Chu W, Chatterjee R, Okholm Kryger K. Sci. Med. Footb. 2022; 6(1): 127-135.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35236217
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To explore sport-related concussion (SRC) awareness, behaviours, and attitudes of medical team staff working in elite football [soccer] in the United Kingdom. Including usage and awareness of the FA concussion guidelines, concussion education rates of players and coaching staff, and collection of baseline concussion assessments.
Language: en
Keywords
assessment; Soccer; doctor; physiotherapist; strategy; therapist