Byrne SJ, Bailey E, Lamblin M, McKay S, Pirkis J, Mihalopoulos C, Spittal MJ, Rice S, Hetrick S, Hamilton M, Yuen HP, Lee YY, Boland A, Robinson J. Trials 2022; 23(1): e186.
35236397
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the leading cause of death among young Australians, accounting for one-third of all deaths in those under 25. Schools are a logical setting for youth suicide prevention activities, with universal, selective and indicated approaches all demonstrating efficacy. Given that international best practice recommends suicide prevention programmes combine these approaches, and that to date this has not been done in school settings, this study aims to evaluate a suicide prevention programme incorporating universal, selective and indicated components in schools.
Schools; Suicide prevention; Screening; iCBT; Psychoeducation