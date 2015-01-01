Abstract

INTRODUCTION: As the pediatric mental health crisis worsens, the rate of adolescent suicide-related cases is increasing, including adolescent cases of self-poisoning.



METHODS: Data from the National Poison Data System was analyzed for trends in rates and frequencies of all pediatric suspected suicides between 2015 and 2020.



RESULTS: There were 514,350 pediatric suspected suicides analyzed, with the largest increase in rate of suspected suicides occurring in children ages 10 to 12 years (109.3%, p = 0.002). Rates also increased significantly in children ages 13 to 15 years (30.3%, p < 0.001) and 16 to 19 years (18.1%, p < 0.05). The most commonly utilized substances were ibuprofen and acetaminophen, with the largest increase in rate of exposures seen for acetaminophen.



DISCUSSION: This data demonstrates concerning rises in cases of self-poisoning, suggesting that the pediatric mental health crisis is worsening and extending into younger populations. Pediatric populations have easier access to over-the-counter medications, potentially explaining the likelihood of utilization of these medications in pediatric suspected suicides.



CONCLUSIONS: Initiation of appropriate mental health screenings and interventions should be considered in these young age groups in order to prevent further rises in self-poisoning cases and associated morbidity and mortality.

