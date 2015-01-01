CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Rothstein MA, Irzyk J. J. Law Med. Ethics 2022; 50(1): 184-189.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35243987
|
Abstract
|
The precipitous and medically contraindicated reduction or "tapering" of opioids for patients with chronic pain due to serious medical conditions has caused needless suffering and, increasingly, suicide. Physicians could be liable for wrongful death based on negligent tapering of opioids.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Opioids; Medical Malpractice; Negligence Suicide