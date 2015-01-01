SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rothstein MA, Irzyk J. J. Law Med. Ethics 2022; 50(1): 184-189.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2022.23

PMID

35243987

Abstract

The precipitous and medically contraindicated reduction or "tapering" of opioids for patients with chronic pain due to serious medical conditions has caused needless suffering and, increasingly, suicide. Physicians could be liable for wrongful death based on negligent tapering of opioids.


Language: en

Keywords

Opioids; Medical Malpractice; Negligence Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print