Abstract

A recent tragedy in Davenport, Tasmania, Australia, resulted in the death of six young school children and serious injury to three others when the jumping castle on which they were playing was lifted from the ground in a gust of wind. It became airborne to a maximum height of 10 m and travelled 50 m before becoming lodged in a tree. This incident highlights potential serious health consequences associated with jumping or bouncy castles or inflatable bouncers. Previous studies suggest that one child presents every 46 min to a US emergency department with an injury sustained on a jumping castle.1



We conducted a literature search of MEDLINE and EMBASE for journal articles and used Google to identify news articles on jumping castle-related injuries and deaths. We identified 10 relevant full text journal articles from the USA and Europe, comprising five cohort studies and five case series/reports including 131 164 children/adolescents and 65 429 injuries directly related to jumping castles...

