Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are associated with depression and systemic inflammation in adults. However, limited longitudinal research has tested these relationships in children and young people, and it is unclear whether inflammation is an underlying mechanism through which ACEs influence depression. We examined the longitudinal associations of several ACEs across different early-life periods with longitudinal patterns of early-life inflammation and depression in young adulthood and assessed the mediating role of inflammation. The data came from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children (N = 3931). ACEs from the prenatal period through to adolescence were operationalised using cumulative scores, single adversities, and dimensions derived through factor analysis. Inflammation (C-reactive protein) was measured on three occasions (9-18 years) and depressive symptoms were ascertained on four occasions (18-23 years). Latent class growth analysis was employed to delineate group-based trajectories of inflammation and depression. The associations between ACEs and the inflammation/depression trajectories were tested using multinomial logistic regression analysis. Most types of ACEs across all early-life periods were associated with elevated depression trajectories, with larger associations for threat-related adversities compared with other ACEs. Bullying victimisation and sexual abuse in late childhood/adolescence were associated with elevated CRP trajectories, while other ACEs were unrelated to inflammation. Inflammation was also unrelated to depression and did not mediate the associations with ACEs. These results suggest that ACEs are consistently associated with depression, whereas the associations of inflammation with ACEs and depression are weak in young people. Interventions targeting inflammation in this population might not offer protection against depression.

