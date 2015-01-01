Abstract

There is substantial research regarding how individual demographic factors like race, gender, and class influence violent victimization risk, holding significant implications for short and long-term health outcomes. However, there remains limited insight into how intersectional identities shape victimization trajectories over time. This study draws on five waves of Add Health data to analyze how trajectories of violent victimization differ at the intersection of race/ethnicity and sex from adolescence through middle adulthood in the United States. We estimate longitudinal trajectories among six distinct groups using semi-parametric group-based trajectory models (GBTM). We find that Black men have the highest levels of violent victimization with the lowest likelihood of evading victimization. Black women experience especially high rates of chronic victimization that decreases over time, whereas persistent, low-level victimization is a unique classification among White women. Hispanic women are more likely to experience persistent, low-rate victimization compared to White and Black women. There are significant disparities in violent victimization across the life course among intersectional groups with the greatest burden falling on Black men and women. Future researchers should consider the long-term consequences of victimization trajectories through an intersectional lens.

