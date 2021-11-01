Abstract

PURPOSE: To systematically review evidence assessing the evolution of cannabis consumption before and after the implementation of non-medical cannabis legislation.



METHODS: MEDLINE, PubMED, PsycINFO, Scopus, and Web of Science were systematically searched for studies that examined change in cannabis consumption before and after nonmedical cannabis legislation. Data were tabulated by study design, levels of consumption, and individual subgroups. Data were analyzed using a narrative synthesis approach, considering study quality.



RESULTS: 32 studies were included (11 higher quality and 21 lower quality). 40% of higher quality evidence supported an increase in postlegalization consumption (55% did not report a change and 5% reported a decrease). The increase was most evident for young adults (42% of higher quality evidence) and in the consumption in the past month (37% of higher quality evidence). There was limited supporting evidence for new users having grown in response to legalization. Based on subgroup analysis, the increase in postlegalization consumption was higher among women and those who engage in binge-drinking.



CONCLUSIONS: Higher quality evidence suggests an increase in adolescent past-month consumption of cannabis following legalization in several geographical jurisdictions. Consumption evolution prelegalization and postlegalization differed by age group and for young women and for binge drinkers. Consumption evolution differences suggest a variety of strategies might be required in efforts to lower public health impacts of cannabis consumption following legalization.

