Abstract

Transorbitary intracranial penetrating traumatic injuries are uncommon in the paediatric population, and may occur in the context of domestic, sporting or school accidents. They can extend to skull base and compromise vascular structures such as cavernous sinus and internal carotid. We present a case of 6 years-old girl that suffered an intracranial transorbital penetrating injury with a wooden pencil that crossed from the medial edge of left orbit, transetmoidal and trans-sphenoidal, entering the right sellar region and leaving its end in contact with carotid artery (cavernous segment). After pre-surgical studies, foreign body removal was performed with endoscopic surgery + endovascular control in case of carotid injury. After removing the foreign body, a CSF fistula occurred and was repaired. Patient recovered adequately, without neurological deficit, without postoperative CSF fistula, without CNS infection or oculomotor alteration.

