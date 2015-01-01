Abstract

Jeremy Bentham, the father of modern utilitarianism, ranks among the most influential nineteenth century philosophers. Michael Quinn's (2019) essay, "Bentham on Preventive Policing", is a reminder that, in addition, Bentham pioneered what we now call "policy analysis." In so doing, the Quinn essay illustrates that policy analysis, at its best, can also be path breaking scholarship. In this response to Quinn's excellent essay, I have attempted to demonstrate how Bentham's revolutionary ideas about social justice remain as important today as they were two centuries ago.

